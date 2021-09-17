3M (NYSE:MMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

3M (NYSE:MMM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 53,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,425,835 shares.The stock last traded at $180.08 and had previously closed at $182.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.23. The company has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Amundi acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

