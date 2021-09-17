3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 264,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $6,616,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,835. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

