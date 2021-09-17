$40.39 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report sales of $40.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.43 million to $41.40 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $32.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $152.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.45 million to $155.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $209.92 million, with estimates ranging from $203.88 million to $219.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

In related news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,437 shares of company stock worth $39,389,863 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 149,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $148.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 412.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.70. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

