42,730 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.25. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

