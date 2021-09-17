$450.66 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce $450.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.00 million and the highest is $451.98 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $347.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

Shares of CRUS opened at $88.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.13. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,019. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 40.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 30.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

