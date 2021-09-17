45,000 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,245,099,000 after buying an additional 272,099 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,001,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SAP by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,936,000 after buying an additional 151,877 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in SAP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SAP by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.36 and a 200-day moving average of $139.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

