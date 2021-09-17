45,000 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,245,099,000 after buying an additional 272,099 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,001,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SAP by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,936,000 after buying an additional 151,877 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in SAP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SAP by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.
SAP stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.36 and a 200-day moving average of $139.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.
SAP Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
