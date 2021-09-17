487,049 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Acquired by Allen Holding Inc. NY

Allen Holding Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 487,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,000. Vimeo makes up about 3.6% of Allen Holding Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

VMEOV remained flat at $$52.08 on Friday. 39,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,933. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

