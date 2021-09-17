$490.40 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post $490.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.80 million and the lowest is $489.00 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $455.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BGCP shares. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BGCP opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.83. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.