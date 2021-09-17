$503.00 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce $503.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $485.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.80 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $495.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

