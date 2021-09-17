$527.28 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post $527.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.00 million and the highest is $531.30 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $346.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $205,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $38.63 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

