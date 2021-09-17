53,181 Shares in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned 0.07% of Daqo New Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,183 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,319 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,042,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 126.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 937,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 524,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

NYSE:DQ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.07. 18,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,088. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

