$566.75 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post $566.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $544.90 million and the highest is $587.10 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $531.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNBR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 513.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

