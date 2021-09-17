570,000 Shares in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Acquired by Ghost Tree Capital LLC

Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,000. RAPT Therapeutics makes up about 5.0% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 2.28% of RAPT Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 60.3% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 40,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. 3,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,985. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $136,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,075 shares of company stock worth $94,198 and have sold 157,412 shares worth $5,299,545. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.