$60.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce sales of $60.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.69 million and the highest is $60.90 million. Sumo Logic posted sales of $51.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $237.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.64 million to $238.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $283.40 million, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $288.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sumo Logic.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $584,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 16,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $372,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,174 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. FMR LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.