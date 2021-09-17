66,903 Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tronox by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 856,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 127,078 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 100,166 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.63.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. Analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

