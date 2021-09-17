$686.00 Million in Sales Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to announce sales of $686.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $668.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $704.00 million. Griffon reported sales of $660.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $646.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after acquiring an additional 252,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. Griffon has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

