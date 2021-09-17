6,879 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $202.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.