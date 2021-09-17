$70.30 Million in Sales Expected for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) to post $70.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akumin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.80 million and the lowest is $69.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $408.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $443.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $789.70 million, with estimates ranging from $781.00 million to $798.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akumin.

Get Akumin alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AKU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Clarus Securities increased their target price on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKU. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Akumin by 1.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akumin by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,527 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Akumin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $2.37 on Friday. Akumin has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $210.99 million and a PE ratio of 237.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akumin (AKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.