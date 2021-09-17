7,600 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Acquired by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in SEA by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,557,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SEA by 60,382.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in SEA by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $327,493,000 after acquiring an additional 796,591 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.57. 102,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $141.85 and a 1-year high of $359.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.89. The firm has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of -95.78 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.42.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

