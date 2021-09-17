767,440 Shares in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Purchased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 767,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,248,000. VEREIT makes up approximately 1.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of VEREIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE VER traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.70. 21,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

