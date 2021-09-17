80,000 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $59.13. 64,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,248,886. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

