$810,000.00 in Sales Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to post $810,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $960,000.00 and the lowest is $660,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.73 million, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%.

Shares of CRBP opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.81. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after acquiring an additional 453,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,722 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,884,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 722,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

