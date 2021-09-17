81,519 Shares in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of Apria at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APR. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APR opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. Research analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APR shares. started coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In other Apria news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $69,869.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $114,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Starck sold 25,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $934,088.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,990 shares of company stock worth $3,070,977 in the last 90 days.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

