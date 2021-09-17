$85.49 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report sales of $85.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.75 million and the highest is $96.70 million. American Public Education posted sales of $79.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $402.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.91 million to $414.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $629.38 million, with estimates ranging from $602.61 million to $640.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

American Public Education stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $39.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after acquiring an additional 168,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Public Education by 137.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in American Public Education by 28.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 221,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 29.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after buying an additional 220,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

