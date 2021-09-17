$898.85 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce $898.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $897.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $902.10 million. Plexus reported sales of $913.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, September 10th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $85,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLXS opened at $91.41 on Friday. Plexus has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.19.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

