8PAY (8PAY) Price Reaches $0.0839

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0839 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $849,631.49 and approximately $464,108.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00070947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00118406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00173498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.47 or 0.07318647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,421.76 or 1.00148889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.24 or 0.00834705 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

