9,000 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. salesforce.com makes up 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.85. 286,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,345. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.79 and a 200-day moving average of $235.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,956 shares of company stock worth $197,416,939. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.58.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

