9,000 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.58.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.85. The stock had a trading volume of 286,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 787,956 shares of company stock worth $197,416,939 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.