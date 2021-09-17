908 Devices Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,332 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,140% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.

Shares of MASS stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 33,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,525. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $79.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $70,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,081 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,351 over the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 198.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 128.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 81,355 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 357,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 259,441 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

