99,857 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 99,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,604,000. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter.

JMST stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.96 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

