A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Gap Down to $61.09

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.09, but opened at $57.86. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $58.95, with a volume of 187 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRK. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $641.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.43.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 86.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.