A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Danske

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMKBY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $15.78 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

