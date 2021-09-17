A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMKBY. Exane BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, August 9th. Danske raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. 140,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,905. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

