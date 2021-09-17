AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of AAR worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 3,981.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 993,108 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AAR by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,145,000 after purchasing an additional 712,488 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 472,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 273,254 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in AAR by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 243,667 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,424,000 after purchasing an additional 241,332 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.75. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

