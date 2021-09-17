Aavegotchi Reaches Market Cap of $96.23 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $96.23 million and approximately $40.06 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00003667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00058546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00130448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00045018 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 57,363,476 coins and its circulating supply is 55,599,313 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

