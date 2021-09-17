AB Electrolux (publ)’s (ELUXY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELUXY. Cheuvreux cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.81. 11,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

