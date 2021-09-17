AB Electrolux (publ)’s (ELUXY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELUXY. Cheuvreux cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.
OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.81. 11,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
