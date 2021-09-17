AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 4.1% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.81. The company had a trading volume of 287,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

