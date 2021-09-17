AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.5% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $107.66. The stock had a trading volume of 126,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

