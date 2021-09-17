Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABNAF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Aben Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold, silver and uranium projects. It holds interests in Forest Kerr and Justin Gold projects. The company was founded on September 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

