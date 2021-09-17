Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABNAF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Aben Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
About Aben Resources
