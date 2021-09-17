Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 21,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 748,655 shares.The stock last traded at $21.77 and had previously closed at $22.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

