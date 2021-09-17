Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,937 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned 0.14% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,755. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

