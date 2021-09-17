abrdn plc Acquires 699,126 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 258.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,126 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 1.94% of HeadHunter Group worth $41,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $53.94 on Friday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

