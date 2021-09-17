abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,998 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.14% of LGI Homes worth $45,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $902,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 435.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH opened at $155.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.61. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

