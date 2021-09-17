abrdn plc Decreases Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,738 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 1.00% of RBC Bearings worth $50,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,977,000 after buying an additional 25,291 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after buying an additional 394,017 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,867,000 after buying an additional 165,748 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 785,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,581,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.02, for a total value of $1,773,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $212.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

