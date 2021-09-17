abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,328 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 2.41% of PRA Group worth $42,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after buying an additional 58,536 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in PRA Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $813,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,477 shares of company stock worth $1,379,514. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.