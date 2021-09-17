abrdn plc Has $38.25 Million Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

abrdn plc raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,566 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.50% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $38,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 401,141 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,728 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

