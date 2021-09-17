abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,524 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.22% of Invitation Homes worth $46,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INVH opened at $40.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 103.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.