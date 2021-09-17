abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 813,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,338 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 1.00% of National Vision worth $41,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EYE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in National Vision by 181.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in National Vision by 109.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 46.1% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 153,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in National Vision during the first quarter worth about $223,000.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,962,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYE opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $60.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

