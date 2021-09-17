abrdn plc Raises Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 220.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,370 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.13% of AMETEK worth $41,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,557,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,532,000 after acquiring an additional 429,338 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.77. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.90 and a 12 month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

