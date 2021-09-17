abrdn plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,889,374 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $48,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.40 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.